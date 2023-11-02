Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 2

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 2: * Disengaged Delhi Assembly Research Centre fellows approached the HC urging it to reinstate its earlier direction for continuation of their services.

* HC sought the response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking inclusion of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy in Ayushman Bharat, the national public health insurance scheme.

* HC directed the authorities not to take any action, as of now, against the over 100-year-old Shahi Masjid, a graveyard, and a school situated in Dhaula Kuan here.

* HC asked the Centre to put in public domain the draft guidelines to make the experience of watching films friendly for those with disabilities like hearing and visual impairments, and process them for due approvals upon receiving comments from stakeholders.