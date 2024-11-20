Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 20

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 20: * HC stayed the trial court proceedings against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

* HC granted bail to Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International mobile company, in a money laundering case involving smartphone-maker Vivo.

* HC has dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Union Home Ministry to provide information about Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana policyholders who have died to the Life Insurance Corporation of India so that their families can get the claim.

* AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal approached the HC challenging a trial court's order taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

* HC pulled up a forest department official for filing a plea seeking permission to transplant three trees from a "deemed forest" for the construction of a flyover.

* HC has asked the Commissioner of Police to ensure that a column for providing grounds of arrest to an individual is included in the arrest memos, saying this information serves a fundamental basis for the arrested person to seek legal advice.