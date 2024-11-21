Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 21

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 21: * HC refused to stay for now the proceedings against former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to irregularities in the state Excise Policy 2021-22.

* HC rejected a plea seeking to de-register the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM by the Election Commission of India.

* HC restrained the unauthorised sale of confectionery and other food products under the famous "Good Day" mark.

* HC refused to quash an FIR registered against a firm and its officials for allegedly selling defective and sub-standard oxygen concentrators at inflated prices during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

* HC said no public interest can be served by keeping an information alive on the Internet after quashing of criminal proceedings against a person and asked portals and search engines to mask the name of a man who has been acquitted in a case.