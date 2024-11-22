Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 22

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, November 22: * HC directed the MCD and police to remove the deficiencies and illegal activities going on in Chandni Chowk area and termed it a "shocking state of affairs".

Advertisment

* HC came down heavily on authorities for their failure to upgrade the city infrastructure as per the needs and said the civic administration has collapsed and the political class was only busy in selling slogans.

* HC has set aside BSNL's decision to withdraw a purchase order placed by it with a private IT company in relation to providing central billing and internet protocol data recovery (IPDR) solutions.

* The Delhi High Court Bar Association on Friday felicitated Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna, celebrating his appointment to coveted top post in the Indian judiciary. PTI SKV ADS NB