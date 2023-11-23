Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 23

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 23: *HC sought the Centre's stand on a plea by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation challenging cancellation of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence.

*HC asked authorities to ensure that there is "enough deployment" of police personnel in district courts in the national capital for safety and security.

*HC granted time to police to file their response to a plea seeking registration of FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly revealing the identity of Dalit girl, who was raped and murdered in 2021, by posting a photo of he with her parents on social media platform X.

*HC asked coaching centres to state the measures adopted by them to ensure the safety of children studying in their premises.

*HC refused to grant interim bail to a murder accused, who sought the relief on the ground that he has to attend regular classes for Ph.D in University of Gujarat campus.

*HC directed the medical superintendent of the AIIMS here to constitute a board to examine a 20-year-old woman seeking to undergo termination of pregnancy of 26 weeks.

*HC anted bail to a man, facing prosecution in a murder case, noting that the possibility of a suicide pact with the victim woman who was in a consensual romantic relationship with the accused cannot be discounted. PTI ADS SKV NB