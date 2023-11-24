Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 24

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, November 24: - HC has asked the state government and jail authorities to file a report on why the facility of e-mulakat should not be extended to all prisoners whose relatives stay outside the national capital.

- The HC was told by the CBI that it was taking steps to secure the arrest of absconding self-styled preacher Virender Dev Dixit who is facing rape charges.

- HC upheld the extradition of a man from Uttar Pradesh to Oman to face a criminal trial on charges of murder there.

- HC cautioned domain name registrars (DNRs) against non-compliance of judicial orders and said if they want to do business in India, then they should follow its directions on taking action against those indulging in illegal activities online, or run the risk of being "blocked" by MEITY.

- HC directed the MCD to grant permission to a hawkers association to organise a religious programme near an Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) gate, in case the area is available.