Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, November 26: * HC has granted bail to a Canadian national, accused in a drugs case observing the prosecution failed to link him to the recovered contraband.

* HC pulled up the city authorities for the "defective" state of a flyover constructed near Nathu Colony Chowk less than a decade ago and said the matter should be probed by the central bureau of investigation.

* The Constitution has provided a constant roadmap for progress but it is a living document that must evolve with the times, Delhi HC Chief Justice Manmohan said. PTI SKV NB