Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 27

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 27: * Former union minister P Chidambaram moved HC challenging the cognisance of money laundering charges against him by a trial court in the INX Media case and argued the mandatory sanction to prosecute him wasn't obtained.

* HC expressed shock over the Delhi government reportedly not accepting financial aid through a Centre-funded health scheme.

* HC refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'.

* HC pulled up the city authorities over their failure to check and control illegal dog breeding.