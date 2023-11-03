Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 3

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, November 3: * HC asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take a call on a representation seeking removal of allegedly factually wrong information about the construction of the Taj Mahal from history books and ascertaining the age of the monument.

* HC listed for hearing in February a batch of petitions requesting removal of online content on them by invoking the right to privacy and the right to be forgotten.

* HC pulled up city government officials for their "casual approach" in permitting the felling of trees, saying they were responsible for the air pollution "mess" in the national capital.

* HC has upheld the conviction and 10-year jail awarded to a man for sexually exploiting his four-year-old son, saying the crime was not only against the individual but against the fabric of the society and family.

* Judicial system cannot stand by and allow the economic circumstances of a married woman's parents to become death warrants and sentences for their daughters in their matrimonial homes, the HC has observed, adding that subjecting a woman to a life akin to a slave because of her marital status is an "egregious injustice". PTI SKV ADS SKV CK