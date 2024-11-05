Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Nov 5

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, November 5: * HC rejected a plea by 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi against invocation of the charge of attempt to murder against him in a case related to the communal riots that erupted in parts of the city in February 2020.

* HC refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the city government to enhance the funds allocated to MCD councillors to at least Rs 15 crore each for carrying out various welfare activities in the national capital.

* HC has asked a lawyer to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for continuously "interrupting" and "interfering" in court hearings despite warnings.

* HC asked the CBI on Tuesday to file a status report on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to preserve the CCTV footage and satellite images collected in connection with the drowning of three civil services aspirants due to the flooding of a coaching centre's basement here. PTI SKV ADS NB