Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 10

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, November 10: * Refusing to close the criminal proceedings pertaining to the alleged rape of a minor, the HC has said subsequent marriage between the victim and the accused does not entail quashing of the FIR * The HC sought the stand of the city government on a public interest litigation seeking audit of accounts of all unaided private schools here by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) * The HC directed the city police to hold a meeting with representatives of IP university, IIT Delhi and Delhi University and come up with a standard operating protocol with respect to security measures during college fests * A Child Safety Monitoring Committee, constituted by the city government, will inspect schools in the national capital, including the classrooms and toilets there, to ensure implementation of minimum standards of safety for students, the HC has ordered * The HC was informed by the city government authorities that they have issued orders for payment of salaries to disengaged Delhi Assembly Research Centre fellows for the services already rendered by them * The HC has stayed the proceedings relating to foreign currency registered against Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Kant Munjal by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) * The HC had directed the state government to finalise its proposal regarding the establishment of a specialised training academy for public prosecutors within four weeks. PTI SKV ADS SZM