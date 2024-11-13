Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 13

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 13: * HC sought the stand of the Centre and the WFI on a plea by celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian, pressing that affairs of the federation be taken over by an IOA-ad hoc committee or a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge * HC issued fresh notice to BJP leader Harish Khurana on a plea by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife challenging the summons issued to her for allegedly violating the law by getting herself enrolled in the voter lists of two assembly constituencies * HC set aside the Centre's order cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India card of a professor residing in the US on the allegation of being involved in "anti-India activities". PTI ADS SKV ADS SZM