Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 14

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 14: * HC granted bail to a co-accused in money-laundering case arising from alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board during chairmanship of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan * HC dismissed a plea by a man, facing prosecution in a case related to the 2023 protests at the Indian High Commission in London, challenging his arrest and remand orders * HC sought the city police's stand on a plea by a student activist seeking to preserve the case diary of a probe related to the communal riots that had erupted in parts of the city in February 2020 * HC granted bail to an accused in a case related to raising funds for Lashkar-e-Taiba through their operatives based in Pakistan and other countries for terror activities in India. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM
