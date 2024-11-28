Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 28

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 28: * HC sought stand of AAP government on plea by BJP MPs from national capital seeking implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) * HC reserved its order on anticipatory bail plea of sacked IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of allegedly cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in 2022 civil services examination * HC sought city government's response on plea of sexual assault survivor seeking enhancement of interim compensation on grounds that she contracted HIV due to the crime against her. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM SZM