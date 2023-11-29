Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 29

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 29: * HC granted bail to alleged hawala operator Avtar Singh Kochhar in cases involving "extortion" of Rs 200 crore by Sukesh Chandrasekhar * Landlords cannot be deprived of beneficial enjoyment of their property and are vested with the right to decide how to utilise their possessions, the HC said while upholding an order for vacation of tenanted premises * Affirming that the ridge here was not the property of the forest department but belonged to the citizens, the HC pulled up the officials for constructing a 6-8 feet wide path there without due approvals * HC has stayed an order which had directed the city government to set up a high powered committee to supervise implementation of recommendations and guidelines of the sixth and seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) dealing with salaries and arrears to staff of private unaided schools and recognised private unaided minority schools here * HC dismissed a plea by a mother seeking to recover Rs 30 lakh given by her to a man to secure her daughter's admission in AIIMS, saying seats in the MBBS course in one of the most premier institutes of medicine were not for sale. PTI SKV ADS SZM