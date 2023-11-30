Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 30

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 30: * HC closed the proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Pakistani entities seeking an injunction against the Indian government to prevent it from permitting rice exports under the trade name 'Super Basmati' * HC said good reputation and character is very important for appointment as an Insolvency Professional under the insolvency law and past actions cannot be ignored to judge fitness for the job * HC expressed its concern over the forest department's proposal to hold an event inside a wildlife sanctuary in the Southern Ridge here next month and asked the authorities to show it was planned in accordance with the norms * HC sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging a January 2023 order of the civil aviation ministry imposing a ban on carrying Global Positioning System (GPS) devices on commercial flights. PTI ADS SKV SZM