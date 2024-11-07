Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 7

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 7: * HC has closed the proceedings on a petition challenging the Rajiv Gandhi government's decision to ban the import of Salman Rushdie's controversial novel, "The Satanic Verses", in 1988, saying since authorities have failed to produce the relevant notification, it has to be presumed that it does not exist * HC has denied bail to an actress facing prosecution in the murder case of her alleged paramour's wife, saying she is accused of a well-planned and serious offence for which professionals were hired * HC has held a lawyer guilty of criminal contempt and sentenced him to four months imprisonment for scandalising and lowering the dignity of the court by making derogatory remarks against judges. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM