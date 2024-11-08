Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on November 8

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, November 8: * HC asked Tihar jail authorities to provide necessary medical treatment to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was awarded life sentence in a terror case, and is reportedly on a hunger strike * HC said its order permitting a minority category student to attend classes amid a purported seat allocation dispute between St Stephen's College and Delhi University has to be complied with * HC bid adieu to Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, who was known for his compassion and humility on the dais, and as a "relief-giving judge". PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM