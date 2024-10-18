Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Oct 18

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, October 18: * HC sought response of Delhi Police and wrestlers on a plea by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh seeking early hearing of his petition to quash an FIR in a sexual harassment case filed against him by several women wrestlers.

Advertisment

* HC sought response of the office of the Delhi Assembly speaker on a plea filed by MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar challenging his disqualification from the House.

* HC rejected a plea by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda seeking a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case.

* HC sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea raising the issue of stray dogs and monkeys attacking persons with disabilities, saying society has the duty to take care of its vulnerable population. PTI SKV ADS DIV DIV