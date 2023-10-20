Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Oct 20

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, October 20: * HC refused to interfere with the "malicious" arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government.

Advertisment

* HC said it was "appalled" to know that TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s counsel contacted and tried to mediate between her and the advocate against whom she has sought restraint orders to prevent him from circulating any defamatory content against her.

* Police told HC that an organisation, which claims to be working for creating awareness among the masses about their constitutional rights, has misled authorities while applying for permission to hold a meeting of around 10,000 people at Ramlila Maidan later this month.

* HC granted bail to Pinky Irani, a close aide of alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Advertisment

* HC denied bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

* HC asked the authorities here to ensure that public toilets and conveniences are maintained with proper sanitation standards, saying their operation and maintenance are equally vital components of effective management and a complaint reporting or feedback system must be put in place.

* Two additional judges of HC took oath of office. PTI ADS SKV ADS CK