Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Oct 31

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, October 31: * TMC MP Mahua Moitra sought to delete as parties several media houses from her plea before HC against circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

* HC granted time to the Centre to respond to a petition for restraining 26 political parties from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

* HC sought Air India's stand on a plea by Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on board a New York-New Delhi flight last year, for supply of certain documents to enable him to prove his innocence.

* HC directed the traffic police to ensure rigorous enforcement of the prohibition on movement of slow-moving vehicles on expressways, saying an oversight in this regard could culminate in tragic consequences including casualties.