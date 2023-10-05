Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Oct 5

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 5: * HC refused to entertain a public interest litigation to ban and cancel the licence to keep "dangerous" dog breeds such as pitbull, terriers, American bulldog, rottweiler etc.

* HC granted the city government three weeks to formulate the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed in cases of sexual assault of children.

* HC has refused to interfere with the order of the Union sports ministry to relieve the chief coach of the Indian kabaddi men's team for Asiad Games 2023 following allegations of sexual harassment and stalking made by a minor girl player.

* HC closed proceedings in a petition seeking several relief measures for those affected by flooding of Yamuna river earlier this year after noting the various steps taken by the authorities in this regard.

* HC asked the Centre to inform whether the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 are being properly implemented.

* In a relief to contractual nurses working in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the HC directed the institution to pay them salaries in the minimum of the pay scale given to regular nurses along with Dearness Allowance, saying the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’ is applicable here.

* Fresh air and healthy environment is lifeline for survival but significance of socio-cultural activities cannot be ignored or over looked, the HC said while allowing the holding of Ram Leela in a ground in Janakpuri. PTI SKV ADS SKV CK