Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Oct 6

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, October 6: * A trial court’s order remanding NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty in police custody in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) came under scanner in the HC which said there appeared to be something missing as the order was apparently passed without hearing their counsel.

* HC has awarded a compensation of Rs 50,000 to a man illegally detained by the city police in a lock-up for about half an hour, saying it was troubled by the way citizens were treated by officials whose conduct was "appalling".

* HC has rejected a public interest litigation seeking constitution of a special investigation team presided over by a sitting judge to scrutinize the "rampant irregularities" in the Directorate of AYUSH in the city government.

* HC has asked the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide under the RTI, a copy of its agreements with external organisations for handling grievance redressal on its behalf.

* HC favoured re-opening the century-old Roshanara Club here for its members after its premises were sealed and taken over by DDA last month, nearly six months after an eviction notice was served to it on account of expiry of its lease.