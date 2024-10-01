Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on October 1

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, October 1: * Petitions were filed in HC against the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others at the Delhi border.

* HC asks social media platforms to place before it their standard operating protocol and timelines for dealing with requests for information from law enforcement agencies.

* HC asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explain the rationale behind the decision to not allowing 'e-mulakat' to prisoners facing prosecution in terror funding cases, while they are allowed physical meetings with their kin.

* HC said it would hear on November 29 a plea by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler challenging the framing of charges of murder and other offences against him in a case related to the killing of three people in north Delhi's Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

* HC dismissed the pleas of two accused persons, seeking default bail in a money laundering case also involving senior AAP leader Satyendar jain.

* HC said it does not want the issue of installation of a statue of 'Maharani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi' in Shahi Idgah Park at Sadar Bazar here to become a "flashpoint unnecessarily".