Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on October 12

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 12: * HC commuted to life term the death penalty awarded to Ariz Khan following his conviction in the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter in which Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life, saying while it was conscious that the country lost a decorated police officer in the line of duty, the case did not fall in the category of a "rarest of rare" to justify capital punishment * HC reserved its order on a plea by AAP MP Raghav Chadha challenging the trial court's decision of vacating an interim order which stopped the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from evicting him from the government bungalow allotted to him * HC permitted crisis-hit Go First's lessors to engage round-the-clock security personnel to monitor their aircraft engines and parts * HC pronounced order on pleas by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and portal's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda * HC stayed the criminal proceedings in a case against automobile giant Hero MotoCorp and its chairman Pawan Munjal and officials in an alleged case of bill forgery and criminal conspiracy. PTI SKV ADS SZM