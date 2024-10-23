Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on October 23

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, October 23: * HC has refused to quash a case against a man for allegedly torturing his estranged wife, observing the offences related to matrimonial relationships "should not be closed in a routine manner" especially when the victim opposes it.

* HC refused to entertain a petition by a husband seeking a medical examination of his estranged wife to determine if she is a transgender.

* The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told the HC that declaring the historic Jama Masjid a "protected monument" would have a "substantial impact" and no steps have been taken in this regard so far.

* HC listed for hearing on January 22 former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

* HC took exception of certain politicians holding 'agitation' and 'protest' against eviction notices served to residents of a cluster in the Old Barapullah Bridge area when the matter was already pending in the court.

* HC has granted transit bail for two weeks to a man, booked for publishing a social media post allegedly inciting communal hatred and disharmony pertaining to people of Nagaland.