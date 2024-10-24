Advertisment
National

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on October 24

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 24: * HC sought the response of the Centre on a plea seeking a regulatory framework to regulate the resale of concert tickets through authorised platforms and avoid illegal selling activities.

* HC has refused to grant permission to the state to challenge the acquittal of three accused persons in a 1984 Sikh riots case after a delay of more than 27 years.

* HC directed the Centre to file a status report on the measures the Central government has taken to counter the increasing menace of the deepfake technology.

* HC stalled the relocation of a 48-year-old female elephant from Assam to a temple in the national capital, observing that there is no clarity on the need and purpose of shifting the animal from its present location. PTI SKV ADS HIG

