Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on October 25

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, October 25: *HC has dismissed a plea seeking an early hearing on the bail of Jamia alumni president Shifa-ur-Rehman in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case of Delhi riots.

Advertisment

* The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approached the HC seeking a direction to the Centre to allot a residence in the capital to its party convener.

* Expressing concern over the rising menace of stray dogs and monkeys in the city, the HC directed the authorities to shift all the monkeys from the national capital to the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary on priority. PTI SKV ADS HIG