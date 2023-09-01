Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Sep 1

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, September 1: *HC was told that criminal proceedings have been initiated against a "cleaner" at a Delhi school accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl.

*HC refused to extend the interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on medical grounds in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam', saying repeated extensions set a bad precedent.

*HC dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the procedure adopted for conducting the ‘first level checking’ of EVMs and VVPAT’s ahead of the upcoming general elections.

*HC directed the family members and relatives of a 22-year-old lesbian not to threaten or pressurise her or her woman friend, saying they are at liberty to live their lives in the society as per their own style.

*HC sought the stand of the National Testing Agency on a petition seeking conduct of Common Law Admission Test -2024 not only in English but also regional languages.

*HC asked its registrar to file a report after seeking explanation from a trial court judge here for granting bail to a POCSO accused in a "purely mechanical manner", saying in cases of sexual offences, what is at stake is the prestige and future of the victim, which has been lowered and shattered into pieces.

*HC declared September 8 as a holiday for itself and for district courts here on account of preparations for G-20 Summit to be held in the national capital.