Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Sept 27

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, September 27: * HC has directed the taking down of an allegedly disparaging video against nutritional drink Complan saying social media influencers cannot be reckless and comment on a subject they are not the "master" of.

* HC has said officials of Delhi University and its colleges have failed to appreciate the true import of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines which prohibit defacement of public property and use of printed posters during the students union elections.

* HC expressed its displeasure on Friday over the failure of authorities to produce before it a file containing the decision of then prime minister Manmohan Singh that the historic Mughal-era Jama Masjid in the national capital should not be declared a protected monument.

* HC has observed that teenage love and such offences fall in a “legal grey area” and it is debatable if this can be categorised as an offence.

*HC has directed the city government to pay Rs 2.5 lakh ex-gratia to the parents of a 5-month-old infant who was bitten to death by a dog, observing that the stray dog menace in the national capital is a serious issue affecting human life and dignity.