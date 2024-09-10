Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 10

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 10: * HC expressed concern over the growing menace of stray dogs and monkeys in the national capital and said it stemmed from non-disposal of garbage by the municipal authorities * HC asked the authorities to ensure that no action is taken against the residents of Madrasi Camp in the Old Barapullah Bridge area for the time being, who are facing eviction to make way for the construction of a new flyover * HC granted bail to Sukanya Mondal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to a cattle smuggling racket in West Bengal * HC permitted seven students, who approached the court seeking admission in St Stephen's College on the basis of the seats allocated by the Delhi University, to attend classes in the college * Wrestler Bajrang Punia has approached HC challenging his suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency * While granting bail to Chanpreet Singh Rayat in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, HC noted the submission that the accused has worked as a "freelancer" for various other political parties in the past * HC refused to grant bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his eight-year-old daughter * HC directed BSES to pay Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia compensation to the wife of a police official who died of electrocution in 2017 * PIL filed in HC seeking reservation for women in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections. PTI ADS SKV ADS SZM SZM