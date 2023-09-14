Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 14

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, September 14: * Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Thursday approached the HC seeking quashing of the central government's order denying him political clearance to travel to New York to attend Columbia India Energy Dialogue.

* HC said existing rules on mandatory insurance cover, wearing of headgear on two-wheelers and penal action for non-compliance are already applicable to electric vehicles.

* HC directed that the authorities in the national capital will not grant permission to fell trees for the construction of houses.

* HC sought suggestions from various authorities, including Delhi government and child rights bodies, on preparation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed in cases involving child victims.

* HC has observed that while an unmarried or widowed daughter has a claim in the estate of her deceased father, the same does not apply for a "divorced daughter" as she is not a dependent entitled to maintenance. PTI SKV NB