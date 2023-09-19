Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 19

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 19: * HC refused to grant bail to an accused in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to engineer bomb blasts across the country, saying there was "reasonable possibility" that he was "one of the links" in the network of people who were in the know of the plan to trigger blasts and cause loss of life.

* HC reserved its verdict on the city government's challenge to a single judge bench order of no coercive action against six PWD officials who were issued show cause notices over "gross violation" of rules in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

* HC directed the city government to impart training to the newly appointed public prosecutors in coordination with the Delhi Judicial Academy as prosecutors are an integral part of the criminal court system.

* HC observed that when a woman officer in the armed forces can be posted in Siachen, a man can also be employed as a nurse in the Indian Army.

* HC asked the city police to investigate and take action against persons who are involved in the illegal activity of offering fake Burger King franchises to unsuspecting persons and duping them with large sums of money.

* HC directed 24 individuals to engage in "basic cleaning work" for three days at four police stations here while agreeing to quash a criminal case against them.