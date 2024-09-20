Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 20

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, September 20: * HC dismissed plea by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal challenging framing of charges against her under anti-corruption law for allegedly abusing her official position when she was Delhi Commission for Women chief in appointing people associated with AAP to different posts in the women's rights body * HC discharged a man in contempt case lodged against him for using abusive language in a family court proceedings over custody of his son but asked him to pay Rs 25,000 to Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee * HC sought response of Delhi University and three minority colleges on plea by some students challenging the institutions' decision to disassociate themselves from students' union elections * Delhi is of "migrants" and benefit of reservation cannot be denied on the ground that the caste certificate is issued by another state, the HC said. PTI SKV ADS SKV SZM