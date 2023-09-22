Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 22

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, September 22: * HC said right to travel abroad, which is guaranteed under the Constitution, cannot be taken away in an arbitrary and illegal manner and Look Out Circulars opened merely at a bank's request without application of mind.

* HC dismissed a petition by real estate company Supertech's chairman and owner R K Arora challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

* HC refused to grant bail to Suhail Ahmad Thokar, arrested in a UAPA case for allegedly conspiring with proscribed terrorist groups to recruit "hybrid terrorists", radicalise youth and execute acts of terrorism following the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution.

* HC said wife's withdrawal of consent for second motion for divorce by mutual consent pursuant to an MoU with husband cannot be termed as contempt.

* HC granted bail to Manish Kothari, the chartered accountant of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in a money laundering case related to the alleged cattle smuggling racket across India-Bangladesh border. PTI ADS SZM