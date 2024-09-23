Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 23

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, September 23: * HC has closed the criminal proceedings in a POCSO case emanating from a romantic relationship between a 19-year-old man and a minor girl, saying if the FIR is not quashed, the lives of three individuals -- the duo as well as their newborn -- will be destroyed.

* HC refused to entertain a plea challenging a rule mandating that all unused gametes or embryos be preserved by the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinic exclusively for the original recipient and cannot be used for any other couple or woman.

* HC has set aside the Centre's decision to blacklist several Haj Group Organizers over alleged violations of the Haj Policy, 2023. PTI SKV ADS HIG