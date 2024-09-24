Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 24

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 24: * HC sought the stand of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on a petition against holding of its election later this month allegedly in violation of the Sports Code.

* HC took the Delhi University and other authorities here to task for not taking action against those defacing public property during the ongoing students' union elections.

* Wife being able-bodied to earn a livelihood does not absolve a husband from providing her maintenance, and calling her a "parasite" is an insult to her as well as the entire womankind, the HC has said.

* HC dismissed a plea that sought to restrain the CBI from filing charge sheet in connection with the drowning of three civil services aspirants due to flooding of a coaching centre's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar here.

* HC has dismissed a petition seeking to restrain installation of statue of ‘Maharani of Jhansi’ inside the Shahi Idgah Park in Sadar Bazar here, saying the plea appeared to be without any cause of action.

* HC bids adieu to Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Suresh Kumar Kait, who have been appointed as the chief justices of high courts of Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. PTI SKV ADS NB NB