Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 25

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, September 25: * The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the HC that it cannot interfere in the employment agreement between pilots and Akasa Air, which has sought action against pilots who have resigned without serving the notice period * HC issued fresh notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO seeking damages, claiming its documentary "India: The Modi Question" casts a slur on the country's reputation and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary * HC has sought a report from the Delhi Police on the procedure to be adopted for verification and uploading the names and details of proclaimed offenders on a public platform * HC has agreed to quash an FIR against a man in a molestation and stalking case while asking his father to arrange free medical check up of teachers of 10 government schools here by orthopedic doctors * The Ordinance of the universities for self-regulation cannot override a student's right to education and the right to live a life with human dignity, the HC has observed. PTI SKV SZM