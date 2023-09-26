Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 26

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 26: * HC pulled up a man who claimed ownership of an elephant, saying he just wants to do cruelty on the animal and exploit it for commercial purpose.

* HC dismissed a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi, who is facing prosecution for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers' protest in 2021, seeking modification of the bail condition where she needs prior permission of the trial court before travelling abroad.

* In a step aimed at enhancing access to justice to the differently-abled, the HC engaged sign language interpreters to enable hearing-impaired persons to understand the court proceedings.

* HC sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking to locate an Indian seafarer who went missing in August from a ship while it was enroute Turkey from Russia.

* HC suspended the four-year sentence of former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal in a case related to irregularities in coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh.

* HC said it would hear arguments on October 19 on the maintainability of a plea challenging a trial court order that dismissed a petition which alleged Union minister Smriti Irani had misrepresented her educational qualifications before the Election Commission. PTI SKV SKV CK CK