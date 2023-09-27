Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 27

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 27: * HC agreed with the submissions of Akasa Air that the DGCA is not completely barred from taking action against pilots who violate the terms of their employment agreements.

* HC questioned real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted in an evidence tampering case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire trial, for approaching the court at the last moment seeking permission to travel abroad * HC asked several city authorities, including the DDA, MCD, NDMC, PWD and others, to provide information about the status of deemed forests within their jurisdiction.

* HC closed criminal proceedings in a sexual harassment and stalking case after the rival sides reached a settlement, and asked the accused to contribute Rs 25,000 for providing woollen blankets to a shelter home for girls.

* HC said it will pass an order on October 3 on whether to modify its interim direction for continuation of services of professionals engaged as fellows with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre whose contracts were terminated by the assembly secretariat.

* HC sought the response of the Centre and the National Board of Examination (NBE) on a plea against reduction of cut off qualifying percentile to zero for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG), 2023 counselling.

* The calculated act of a spouse of denying the child's affection to the other parent amounts to mental cruelty, HC said while upholding the divorce of an estranged couple.

* HC said wife efforts to meet expenses by creating a source of income after the husband has failed to discharge his obligations of payment cannot be a reason to reduce the interim maintenance awarded to her.