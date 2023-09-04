Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 4

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, September 4: * HC directed that no construction activity, including building a boundary wall around Malcha Mahal, shall be carried out in the central ridge forest area in the national capital * HC permitted Anant Raj Kanoria, the son of one of the promoters of SREI Infrastructure against whom a Look Out Circular has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate, to travel to the US for medical treatment on the condition that he will have to deposit a bank guarantee of Rs 100 crore with the court * HC said courts cannot be used as "marriage facilitators" between parties in sexual offence cases * HC has granted bail to former CMD of the Amrapali Group of Companies Anil Kumar Sharma, who was arrested in a case of allegedly cheating homebuyers. PTI SKV ADS SZM