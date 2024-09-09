Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on September 9

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, September 9: * HC granted bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru and Aam Aadmi Party volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

* HC asked Amity Law School if it will make an ex-gratia payment to the family of law student Sushant Rohilla who died by suicide in 2016 after allegedly being barred from sitting for the semester exams due to lack of requisite attendance.

*HC has allowed a minor rape victim to undergo termination of her over 26 weeks pregnancy, observing that unwanted pregnancy constitutes a grave injury to the mental health of the survivor.

* HC rejected the plea of AAP leader Somnath Bharti seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide him with the burnt memory of EVMs used for the New Delhi constituency during the Lok Sabha elections.

* HC granted bail to former DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in the multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.

* HC listed for hearing on October 23 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

* St. Stephen’s College approached the HC challenging a single judge’s order granting admission to seven students on the basis of the seats allocated by the Delhi University. PTI SKV ADS NB