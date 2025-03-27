Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, March 27: * HC refused to stay criminal proceedings in the 2019 Jamia violence case in which a trial court has ordered framing of charges against him * HC refused to grant an urgent hearing to Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested in a terror funding case, seeking waiver of condition to bear travel expenses for attending the ongoing Parliament session "in-custody".

* HC would examine the plea of AAP leader Somnath Bharti who challenged the election win of BJP's Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar in the recently held assembly polls.

* HC issued notice to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on a plea by activist Medha Patkar seeking to examine a new witness in her 2000 defamation case against him.

* 0Freedom of press is the cornerstone of a democratic society and it necessitates a degree of latitude for journalists to exercise their judgment without fear of excessive legal reprisal, the HC observed. PTI SKV HIG