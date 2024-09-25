Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 25: * Upset over the defacement of public property during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the HC said that the Vice Chancellor should take strict action, including annulment of the polls, or defer them till all the defacement is removed.

* Maharani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi is a "national hero" and history should not be divided on "communal politics", the HC said while pulling up the Shahi Idgah Managing Committee for making scandalous pleadings in its plea against installation of her statue inside the Shahi Idgah Park at Sadar Bazar here.

* The HC refused to grant bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland 'scam' being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

* Discouraging the routine filing of perjury pleas, especially in matrimonial cases, the HC has said litigants cannot be allowed to make a mockery of the judicial process to gratify their feelings of animosity and exact revenge.

* Information which is classified as "Top Secret" by the Government of India and directly relates to the country's defence cannot be asked to be produced in arbitral proceedings even in a sealed cover, the HC has said. PTI SKV ADS HIG