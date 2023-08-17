Important cases heard in SC on Aug 17

Important cases heard in the SC on Thursday, Aug 17: * State governments should not be selective in granting remission to convicts and the opportunity to reform and reintegrate with society should be given to every prisoner, the SC told the Gujarat government which defended its decision of premature release of all 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case during the 2002 riots.

* CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in a pending plea which has alleged "blatant hate speeches" calling for killing Muslims and their social and economic boycott were delivered at rallies in different states, including Haryana, where recent communal clashes claimed six lives.

* SC has sought the response of the Centre and others on a plea filed by a doctor with locomotor disability seeking admission in a postgraduate medical course under Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category.

* SC has ruled the constitutional scheme that a person cannot be kept in preventive detention beyond a period of three months is not applicable if an advisory board has confirmed there is sufficient cause for such detention. PTI MNL CK