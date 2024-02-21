Important cases heard in SC on Feb 21:

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on February 21: * The SC refused to pass an order on an urgent listing of a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe in post-poll violence cases, without securing the prerequisite nod from the state under the law.

* The Centre told the SC the expert committee headed by former law secretary T K Vishwanathan has submitted its report on proposed reforms in the arbitration sector to the law ministry.

* The SC told Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta group firm, that it cannot be oblivious to the wider concerns of the local community in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi and will have to implement the environmental safeguards suggested by the proposed expert panel before its plant can be reopened. PTI MNL CK