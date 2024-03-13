Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Mar 13

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 13: * The State Bank of India told the SC that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased by donors between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year, out of which 22,030 were redeemed by political parties.

* SC agreed to hear on March 15 a plea of an NGO challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel meant for selecting the CEC and election commissioners on the grounds that the poll panel should be insulated from "political" and "executive interference" to maintain a healthy democracy.

* The Centre told the SC it is ready to allow the Kerala government to borrow Rs 5,000 crore, subject to certain conditions, to deal with the financial issues facing the state as a "very special and exceptional measure".

* The states are denuded of power to levy taxes on mines and minerals under the Constitution as the field is taken over by the Centre by virtue of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, the SC was told.