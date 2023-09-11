Important cases heard in Supreme Court on September 11:

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, September 11: * SC extends till September 15 the protection from coercive action it has granted to four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) in connection with two FIRs lodged against them, and sought the view of the Manipur government on whether to transfer their plea for quashing the FIRs and other relief to the Delhi High Court for adjudication.

* SC ruled a provision of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which made the Centre's approval mandatory before launching a probe in corruption cases against officers of the rank of joint secretary and above in the central government, will stand nullified since the date of its insertion on September 11, 2003.

* Market regulator SEBI suppressed important facts from the Supreme Court and "slept over" Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's letter on alleged stock manipulation by the Adani firms, one of the PIL petitioners in the Adani-Hindenburg row has alleged in the top court in an affidavit.

* SC stays the Telangana High Court order declaring the election of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy from Gadwal constituency as void.

* Man's best friend was in for some biting criticism in the SC as a lawyer told Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud about how he was hounded and attacked by a pack of dogs in his neighbourhood.

* SC directed Preeti Chandra, the wife of former Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra and an accused in a money laundering case, to submit her passport with the embassy of the Dominican Republic here in order to renounce her citizenship of the Caribbean nation.

* SC fixed October 20 for final disposal of the pleas pertaining to finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and All India Football Federation (AIFF), both framed by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.