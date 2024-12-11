Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on December 11

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, December 11: * HC sought the CBI's stand on a plea against the interim bail to the CEO and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three civil aspirants drowned in the building's basement.

* HC posted on January 17, 2025, the enforcement directorate's plea against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case.

* HC sought the stand of the CBI over a plea seeking the court-monitored investigation into the alleged quid pro quo and corruption in donations made through electoral bonds to various political parties.

* City police told HC it would not arrest activist Nadeem Khan, booked in an alleged case of promoting enmity, without first giving him a 7-day notice in writing.