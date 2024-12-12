Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on December 12

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, December 12: * HC refused to examine a PIL raising allegations of sexual harassment in the "Indian film industry".

* The AAP government informed the HC that Chief Minister Atishi, who holds the finance portfolio, has sent the CAG reports related to liquor duty, pollution and finance to the Lieutenant Governor for placing before the state assembly.

* Student activist Sharjeel Imam told the HC he had no "connection" with any of the alleged co-conspirators of communal riots here in February 2020 and his public speeches repeatedly called for non-violence.